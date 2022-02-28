SanMar launches carbon neutral product line

SanMar says the introduction of its Port Authority C-Free product line marks the company’s most recent step in putting its commitment to environmental sustainability into practice.

With C-Free, SanMar crafts styles with tracking through Carbonfree Certification. SanMar measures a product’s carbon footprint and removes an equivalent number of emissions from the environment through purchasing carbon offsets. SanMar’s first exclusive C-Free styles, crafted from recycled polyester, feature snag-proof, and moisture-wicking material to perform in all situations.

The company says consumers can shop these products knowing the apparel has undergone rigorous carbon footprint tracking and the associated emissions are offset with targeted reduction projects.

“SanMar’s mission to create positive change is the driving force behind today’s C-Free announcement,” says Pat Noonan, chief product officer at SanMar. “This launch, in partnership with Carbonfund.org, unites SanMar’s commitment to sustainability in the industry with our values of doing good in our communities.”

A Carbonfree Certification means that a product has undergone a Life Cycle Assessment to calculate the total carbon footprint over the entire lifespan of that product, reduced that footprint where possible, and then had the remaining emissions offset through carbon reduction projects, explains Carbonfund.org on its website. Going Carbonfree is about mitigating the carbon dioxide emissions generated through the design, production, transportation, and disposal of a product.

SanMar Corporation became the first company to move towards full transparency by going public with its Better Buying Purchasing Practices index score last November.

