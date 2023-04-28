Shoppers and visitors pass the Skechers shop on Oxford Street on 26th March 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Oxford Street is a major retail centre in the West End of the capital and is Europes busiest shopping street with around half a million daily visitors to its approximately 300 shops, the majority of which are fashion and high street clothing stores. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Sports Connection, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Skechers, is primarily responsible for the continued growth of the brand in Northern Europe’s Nordic countries – Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

It has been Skechers’ exclusive distributor in the Nordics since 2005. The business comprises 58 existing Skechers retail locations, several e-commerce solutions as well as over 1,600 wholesale customers.

The US footwear company confirmed that Peter Jørgensen, currently the chief executive officer of Sports Connection, will now serve as country manager for Skechers in all Nordic countries.

“With the planned acquisition of our long-serving and successful distributor in Scandinavia, we are welcoming the Sports Connection team more closely into the Skechers family,” said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers USA. “We are looking forward to further broadening our reach in Europe by combining the team’s local expertise with our worldwide capabilities and financial resources.”

Peter Jørgensen added: “We have a long history of partnership with Skechers. We are proud of the progress we have made in growing the Skechers brand as a distributor partner. We have built the infrastructure to support our vast direct-to-consumer and wholesale presence across the Nordics, and this new structure will allow us to leverage our efforts for additional growth in the future. We innately understand how the brand delivers its dynamic collection of styles and signature comfort technologies for every age and activity.”

Sketchers will continue to conduct business at the former Sports Connection offices and showrooms in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark where its Nordic headquarters are located in Esbjerg.