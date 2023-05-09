The addition of PervasID technology to SML’s portfolio will act as a key part of servicing its customers with enhanced returns on investments and will significantly improve retailers’ real-time visibility capabilities. Credit: SML

The partnership aims to provide retailers and brands with real-time product visibility and granular information on stock levels through a unique combination of PervasID‘s RFID reader technology and SML’s Clarity enterprise software solutions.

Dean Frew, chief technology officer at SML, said: “As the retail RFID market continues to demand innovations to serve customers more effectively, we see a growing synergy between hands-free and handheld RFID solutions in stores and distribution centres and we see PervasID’s technology leading this innovation.

“With the adoption of item-level RFID solutions rapidly growing and with a large portion of those retailers running on our Clarity application platform, we see the addition of the disruptive PervasID technology to our portfolio as being a key part of servicing our customers with enhanced returns on investments.”

The two companies state they will work to offer retailers and brands cost-effective and accurate ways to manage their inventory.

Dr Sabesan Sithamparanathan, PervasID founder and CEO, added: “The biggest single challenge for all sizes and types of retailers is how to accurately and cost-effectively manage products inside their stores. The combination of the offerings from our two companies delivers unparalleled hands-free, real-time visibility capabilities.

“The results drive tangible improvements to the bottom line in the form of reduced losses, but also stock management and insights and more efficient e-commerce picking and packing, and we’re excited to see the response from retailers.”