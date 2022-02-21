Soorty latest to join ZDHC as a contributor

Soorty, which believes sustainable denim needs to be manufactured at scale, has joined the ZDHC Community as a contributor.

The company offers LEED-certified production in Pakistan and Bangladesh, a co-creation development facility in Turkey, and design centres in New York and Amsterdam.

Soorty Enterprises says it recognises the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme covers all aspects related to innovative, sustainable chemistry, and provides solutions for input, process and output controls through collaborative, project-oriented standardisation.

Soorty adds it understands there is an enormous responsibility on its shoulders to protect our planet and environment and firmly believes that by joining ZDHC it can structure its organisation and its sustainability strategies to minimise its chemical footprint.‍



“Soorty has been working closely with the ZDHC Foundation since 2014 and, in that time, we have felt an enormous improvement in how we manage our chemical inventory. This isn’t just limited to safety policies around selection and inventory but goes all the way to the comfort and confidence of our workers, buyers and end-consumers,” says Asad Soorty, director operations, Soorty Enterprises.

Related

“Today, we are very proud to be one of the frontrunners of the industry in Pakistan by achieving the ‘Progressive Level’ in the Supplier to Zero leader programme and by joining the larger ZDHC community, we hope not just to improve ourselves further, but to also build a set of best practises within the Pakistani context for other organisations in our locale to emulate.”

Privately held chemical corporation Debağ Kimya has also joined ZDHC as a contributor. The company is said to offer high quality and high performing products to the global leather chemicals market.

Spanish fashion group Mango joined the ZDHC Community as a contributor towards the end of last year, with John Lewis, Kohl’s, and ZXY International also joining as ‘friends’ of ZDHC.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here