Credit: Chinnapong/Shutterstock

As a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community, Sourcemap will contribute to the ‘Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains’ Platform, which is dedicated to researching and designing pioneering technologies, innovative business models and new partnerships to drive economic and societal impact.

Established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, the World Economic Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

Sourcemap fortifies SMBs to Fortune 500s across every sector with end-to-end due diligence to root out instances of fraud, waste and abuse that may obscure the presence of forced labour, deforestation risk and more.

With ongoing supply chain challenges and emerging policies impacting global trade networks, advanced supply chain transparency is essential for businesses to remain economically competitive and socially responsible, says Sourcemap.

As part of the Global Innovators Community, Sourcemap will share its insights on the global impact of supply chains and encourage greater transparency within business practices.

“It is an honour to join such a diverse and mission-driven global community focused on accelerating transformative ideas for greater social, environmental and economic influence,” said Sourcemap CEO and founder Dr. Leonardo Bonanni. “Our team is committed to delivering positive impact through innovative solutions, and our partnership with the World Economic Forum community will enable us to more effectively address any approaching global supply chain challenges.”

World Economic Forum head of innovator communities Verena Kuhn, added: “Expanding our network of new innovative technologies is a core tenet at the Forum, and we look to our innovators like Sourcemap to share their expertise and contribute to helping unravel the complexity of today’s global supply chains.”

At the end of last year, Sourceamp announced it was partnering risk intelligence company Kharon to boost compliance for businesses in the face of emerging trade legislation across the US and EU.