Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
March 11, 2022

Sourcing execs encouraged to explore Uzbek as cotton deemed forced labour-free

Global textile and apparel trade bodies and campaign groups, have hailed Uzbekistan’s reform of its cotton harvest system to eliminate forced labour as a “historic achievement” but further efforts are needed to improve worker conditions which includes allowing the formation of worker unions.

By Hannah Abdulla

Uzbek Uzbekistan cotton pickers forced labour

Subscribe to Just Style

Verdict Network

Join over 70,000 apparel industry professionals by unlocking full access for just $1 (plus VAT if applicable)

Already a Member? LOGIN HERE

Just Style membership gives you:

  • Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings
  • Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets and manufacturing
  • Unrivalled apparel industry comment from journalists including Leonie Barrie, Michelle Russell, Hannah Abdulla and Beth Wright.

Want multi-user access? Explore our multi-user & corporate memberships

70% of the apparel and textile companies in the Forbes Global 2000 use Just Style

FIND OUT MORE

Related Companies
DeSL

Product Lifecycle Management and Digital Transformation Solutions for Retail, Fashion, and Apparel Companies

Visit Profile
ITL-Intelligent Label Solutions

Global Apparel Label Manufacturer

Visit Profile

Topics in this article: , , ,
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Style