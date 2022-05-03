Steve Robaire to lead Reebok international expansion

In this newly established role, Robaire will spearhead the expansion of Reebok across international territories, focusing on developing new business opportunities and implementing a strategy that leverages the brand heritage and prestige to drive sales and growth, ABG says.

Robaire will also be the first point of contact for Reebok’s international partners to ensure “efficient actionable movement on the fast-changing global environment.”

He will report to Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer, effective 1 July, and will be based in ABG’s New York City headquarters.

“Steve’s track record in growing Reebok’s market share and sales growth in Greater China and Europe makes him an excellent leader for driving Reebok’s business across all international markets,” Weber says. “There’s an incredible appetite for the brand across key markets, and with Steve leading the charge, we are primed for success.”

Robaire brings nearly 15 years of experience in brand licensing, sales and marketing. The majority of his career has been at Reebok, where he held various positions of increasing seniority around the world, including Amsterdam, Paris and Boston. Most recently, he served as VP/GM of Reebok in the Greater China region.

“I am honoured to join the ABG family and continue my longstanding relationship with the brand,” Robaire says. “Reebok is an iconic, world-renowned brand that creates and delivers superior product. I am thrilled to join ABG’s talented leaders and teams to drive expansion across key regions.”

ABG struck a deal to buy Reebok from German sporting goods giant Adidas for a total consideration of up to EUR2.1bn (US$2.46bn) in August last year.