Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Fair Wear, Ethical Trading Initiative, partner to reduce emissions

The partnership falls under The Industry We Want (TIWW), and is part of an initiative geared towards ensuring dignity for workers in decent jobs, allowing businesses to thrive along the supply chain, and making a positive impact on the planet by reducing emissions.

TIWW is a multi-stakeholder initiative that has developed a set of metrics for the apparel and footwear industry to measure action across three pillars: Social, commercial and environmental. The impact metrics will be presented in TIWW’s first industry dashboard, which will be updated annually and works as a “temperature check” for the sector as a whole.

The SAC will lead TIWW’s environmental pillar, and work closely with fellow Apparel Alliance member, the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), to ensure an annual update of the dashboard data, providing a yearly check-in on the progress the industry has made to reduce emissions. The SAC will also support in the development and implementation of TIWW’s overall strategy, coordinate key partnerships, support the TIWW-led events and participate in the annual evaluation of the project to identify areas for improvement as needed.

Amina Razvi, executive director of the SAC, said, “This initiative […] will enable us to leverage our strength in collaboration with our fellow Apparel Alliance members to achieve our vision of an industry that gives more than it takes. As an organisation committed to empowering the consumer goods industry with data to understand how to improve its environmental credentials, this partnership reinforces our commitment to transforming the industry to better serve the needs of people and planet.”

The SAC says it will use TIWW’s platform to support organisations in setting and achieving, clear, science-based targets (SBTs), ensuring the industry stays on track to fulfil its climate change commitments, particularly the 45% reduction target, to significantly reduce emissions and deliver on the climate goals to keep warming within planetary boundaries.

The first publicly disclosed reports from TIWW earlier this month aimed to increase transparency on purchasing practices in the sector.