Planet Textile is a licensed NCL News & Media brand and this year will see the Sac present a two-day event at the Textile and Garment Technology Exhibition, (ITMA 2023) where attendees will have a chance to explore, connect with global peers and exchange ideas on how mass action can help change and create a long-lasting manufacturing process.

The Textile and Garment Technology Exhibition, (ITMA 2023) will be held on June 12-13 at the Fiera Milan Rho exhibition centre in Italy.

Visitors to the Planet Textile event will have access to the latest updates on the SAC’s Higg index suite of tools, plus those relevant to its independent, third-party evaluation.

Lee Green, senior director, communications, at the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, said: “We are living in a climate emergency. There is an urgent need to accelerate action and spur global change; we believe in the power of collaboration and collective action to achieve this.

“As such, we are delighted to be hosting this year’s Planet Textiles at ITMA 2023 and in collaboration with MCL News.

Planet Textiles is renowned within the industry as a key sustainability event, so we have a lot of responsibility to ensure we deliver the very best program and speakers in Milan.”

Registrations for Planet Textiles 2023 will open on January 31. To learn more, visit the SAC’s dedicated event content.