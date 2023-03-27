Wolverine Worldwide, which acquired the activewear brand in August 2021 for a GBP300m fee, said in a statement: “Sweaty Betty confirms that after five years at Sweaty Betty and growing the business threefold, CEO Julia Straus has taken the tough decision to leave the company to enable her to move back to the United States with her husband later this year and raise their daughters closer to family.

“Julia will continue in the role until June, playing a key part in selecting her successor and will also be actively involved in the handover period beyond that to ensure a seamless transition period. COO Mark Smith has also decided that this year is the right time to leave Sweaty Betty to pursue new opportunities. Mark joined the business in 2011 and has overseen a retail expansion of the brand from 15 stores to 90 plus stores in that time and a tenfold revenue growth. Mark will also stay in position over the summer to oversee the interview process for his successor and an extremely smooth transition overall.”

Sweaty Betty was founded in the UK in 1998 and has grown to become a global women’s brand with over 80% of its revenue coming via direct-to-consumer channels.

Sweaty Betty had accelerated sales during the pandemic, with revenue expected to reach GBP179m in 2021, according to analysts at Shore Capital Markets. The analysts explained online penetration is high at 70% and the business has 65 stores in the UK and Hong Kong to create customer awareness and engagement.

Sweaty Betty did have 12 stores in the US but all of them closed in 2020 due to the pandemic so Shore Capital Markets analysts believe the new Wolverine Worldwide ownership will offer an opportunity to fuel the international expansion of the brand once again.

Wolverine Worldwide’s president Brendan Hoffman pointed out the acquisition will help the company to focus on growing its digital channels and expand its international footprint, as well as build a portfolio beyond footwear.