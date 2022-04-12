View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
April 12, 2022

Taiwan footwear maker inks MoU for new unit in Tamil Nadu

Hong Fu, the Taiwanese footwear maker behind brands including Puma and Adidas, is to set up a new unit in India's Tamil Nadu state.

By Hannah Abdulla

footwear Tamil Nadu

Hong Fu has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Tamil Nadu for a new footwear manufacturing unit in the country.

The MoU will see Hong Fu invest INR10bn (US$131.5m) in setting up a new footwear manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu and provide employment to around 20,000 over the course of the next three to five years.

According to local press reports, the MoU was signed with the state government in the presence of chief minister MK Stalin. It is expected to give a major impetus to footwear production and export in the state.

A report published by The Hindu Business Line, citing a government press release, says Hong Fu has been designing, developing, manufacturing and selling sportswear since 2003 and is one of the leading manufacturers of sports shoe brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Puma.

Related Companies
DeSL

Product Lifecycle Management and Digital Transformation Solutions for Retail, Fashion, and Apparel Companies

Visit Profile
ITL-Intelligent Label Solutions

Global Apparel Label Manufacturer

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Style