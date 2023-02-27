Via Messe Frankfurt Inc

Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas will gather for their annual industry event on technical textiles, nonwovens, machines, sewn goods, and equipment. The Georgia World Convention Centre in Atlanta, GA, will host the event from 10-12 May 2023.

“The disruptions caused due to the pandemic have created the need for more flexible sourcing and automated technologies that allow the industry to efficiently scale up production,” says Kristy Meade, vice president of Technical Shows.

“Development in future-oriented fields such as 3D design, blockchain, and advanced processes are providing multi-faceted insights for businesses to upgrade their shop floors. Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas will serve as the ideal industry meeting point to see these advancements in person.”

What to expect

The platform offers visitors a fantastic chance to strengthen B2B connections, gain vital industry knowledge and receive the tools they need to enhance their production.

The 2023 edition is confirmed by Messe Frankfurt Inc and SPESA, to have several new features on the show floor. The new Tech Zone is where innovators showcase and discuss ways their products utilise new technology to revolutionise their respective fields.

At the new Startup Area, qualified smaller businesses seeking visibility can showcase their products in front of thousands of visitors.

Meade says visitors will find relevant, on-trend innovations. They can discover how new R&D developments and technologies are opening doors for the industry’s diverse sourcing needs by revolutionising various industries from apparel, upholstery agriculture and construction.

Techtextil North America can be applied across many industry sectors targeting agriculture, construction, furniture, apparel, and more. Comparably, Texprocess Americas is a business platform for professionals in retail, brand and manufacturing executives, to meet leading international manufacturers and distributors of equipment, supply chain solutions and technology.

“This is a significant year for the sewn product industry to rebuild supply chains and optimize efficiency,” says Michael McDonald, president of SPESA.

“We are extremely excited to bring the latest advancements of sewn product industry suppliers to live audiences in 2023 and provide a platform in which they can instantly engage with and respond to the information they are being presented.”

Messe Frankfurt India is to host the ninth edition of Techtextil India between 12-14 September 2023 in Mumbai.