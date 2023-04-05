The summer trade fair will bring together all the Texworld Evolution Paris components (Texworld, Texworld Denim, Apparel Sourcing, Avantex and Leatherworld Paris). It is expected to be the largest event since the end of the Covid-19 health crisis, with more than 1,300 manufacturers expected in Hall 1 of the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre, representing a 40% increase in participation compared to last February.

Chinese manufacturers are almost back to their pre-crisis level, with the number of exhibitors doubling at Apparel Sourcing Paris and increasing very strongly at Texworld Paris. Manufacturers from India, Turkey, Korea and Taiwan have confirmed their attendance. This anticipation is explained by the very good results of the winter session and the desire of exhibitors to maintain close contact with the market.

The celebration of the 25th anniversary of Texworld Paris will be an opportunity to offer visitors special events, entertainment, but also innovative services and networking. The T-Club area will strengthen its business-oriented services to exhibitors and visitors. This will also be an opportunity for Avantex Paris to reinvent itself and broaden its offer around a Hub dedicated to innovative solutions and companies: performance textiles, solutions for a more sustainable fashion and Web3 players will be present at Porte de Versailles.

The new configuration, both spatial and temporal, will make it possible to offer visitors two days in common with Curve and Interfilière Paris (organised by WSN Développement) the meeting place for committed professionals from the lingerie, loungewear, swimwear and activewear community, which will be held from 2 to 4 July in Hall 5. The combination will offer an expanded fashion platform and will also lead to shared news and promotion.

Messe Frankfurt, Texworld organisers, are also producing a west coast version of Texworld New York City in Los Angeles from 25-26 June at the California Market Center (CMC).