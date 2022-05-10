The Athlete’s Foot-owner Arklyz acquires Asphaltgold



After the acquisition of the global retailer The Athlete’s Foot in 2021, Arklyz’s acquisition of Asphaltgold marks the next step in its growth ambitions. Under Arklyz’s leadership, Asphaltgold will continue to operate their online retail platform and retail storefronts, while utilizing Arklyz`s global operations expertise, infrastructure and valuable reputation to elevate the business.

“The acquisition of Asphaltgold was a very strategic decision for us. Asphalgold‘s digital first approach led by story-telling through social media platforms to build community, combined with top-tier access on all relevant sneaker and streetwear brands, is highly attractive for Arklyz‘s future expansion plans“, said owner and CEO of Arklyz, Param Singh.

Arklyz Group added the Asphaltgold name to The Athlete’s Foot organisation with a goal for the acquisition to expand both brands globally and continue the momentum as leaders in the speciality footwear space. The deal marks the next step in strategic growth of Arklyz Group’s aggressive business plan to become one of the world’s leaders in the industry.

Daniel Benz, founder and CEO of Asphaltgold, said: “We are happy to join forces with such a strategically strong partner as Arklyz and I am looking forward to jointly creating continued growth and success for Asphaltgold.”

The Athlete’s Foot acquisition of Asphaltgold is effective immediately.

Arklyz Group holds the licenses for several brands including Head and Salomon. It also is the wholesale distributor in multiple countries across Europe for Crocs and Hunter. It acquired The Athlete’s Foot from Intersport last July.

The Athlete’s Foot global retail sales have seen a robust growth of 47% in the first five months of 2021 vs. 2020 and of 14% vs. 2019. Under new ownership of Arklyz, and in close co-operation with IIC, TAF business is expected to continue growing fast.

“TAF is the perfect addition to the existing distribution and retail activities of Arklyz, already active with brands like Crocs. The hybrid approach of delivering a great customer experience in stores as well as online aligns well with Arklyz’s approach,” said Singh at the time of the acquisition.