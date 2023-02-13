Via Shutterstock

The VF Foundation, the private grant-making organisation funded by VF Corporation, has issued the $8.3m in grants to support projects in sustainable innovation, inclusive and accessible outdoor spaces, women’s empowerment, and community development.

The remaining investments supported scholarships and mentorship programmes designed for diverse representation in the apparel, footwear, and outdoor industries.

The VF Foundation is invested in supporting long-term economic changes that benefit future generations. In addition, addressing fundamental barriers to community development by working with regionally focused groups.

It strives to empower diverse, disadvantaged communities globally, especially women and girls in fashion-sourcing countries. The funds will support groups that combine assets to strengthen local decision-making and action, including:

The Resilience Fund for Women in Global Value Chains, Southeast Asia: Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), the Universal Access Project of the United Nations Foundation, and Women Win/Win-Win Strategies are leading a venture to bring together corporate investors, foundations, and NGO partners to transform charitable work and invest in the economic resilience, safety, and well-being of the women who make up the backbone of global value chains.

Shimmy Technologies Inc, Bangladesh: By creating and testing video game-based skilled training programmes to upskill women in their field, Shimmy Technologies is addressing the digital gender divide and empowering the next generation of garment workers to foster financial resilience and open up new employment opportunities for the unemployed.

WaterAid, Cambodia: WaterAid is tackling the lack of access to water in Cambodia head-on. Through prioritising women’s leadership, involvement in climate resilience, and implementing sustainability and sanitation for work and home.

The VF Foundation plans on unlocking promising nature-based climate solutions and focusing on circular and regenerative practices in fashion and apparel. Considering innovations to reduce textile waste, support local farmers and fuel green jobs as a breakthrough solution.

Redress (Asia): In Asia, Redress have been given a new strategy to close sustainability knowledge and skill gaps within the industry. This project will analyse the present state of the Asian fashion sector and pinpoint hotspots for the manufacturing of clothing waste. From this they will, publish significant results and suggestions for the region’s most promising business possibilities.

Soil Health Institute (U.S.): To unlock promising nature-based climate solutions in the US, the Soil Health Institute granted the Regenerative Cotton Fund to advance soil health management systems across more than one million acres of US cotton cropland to ease the effects of climate change and improve cotton farmers’ livelihoods.

“We are proud to invest in grantees who share our passion and vision for creating meaningful change in our core focus areas,” said Gloria Schoch, executive director of The VF Foundation and senior director of Global Impact at VF Corporation.

“Our funds help seed, grow and elevate our grantees’ work protecting the planet, striving for equity, empowering women, fighting for inclusivity, increasing access for all to the great outdoors, and being innovative leaders in climate solutions.”

Recently, VF Corp updated on and outlined green goals in their 2022 yearly report.