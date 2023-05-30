Microfibres, known for their detrimental effects on water bodies and food chains, have been completely banned from all Thermore products. Credit: Thermore

Ecodown Fibres Ocean by Thermore is made entirely from ocean-bound raw materials, specifically sourced from PET bottles. It is environmentally friendly and contributes to the reduction of plastic waste in our oceans.

The company’s long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability has driven Thermore to implement significant measures to address the impact of its products on the planet.

To further emphasise its commitment to sustainable practices, Thermore has also increased the recycled fibre content in its best-selling product, Thermore Classic. With the content now reaching 75%, Thermore continues to offer designers an ultra-versatile thermal insulation solution that aligns with their sustainability goals.

Microfibres, known for their detrimental effects on water bodies and food chains, have been banned from all Thermore products. The company reports that ocean-bound plastics are responsible for 80% of plastic pollution in oceans and have been identified as a significant environmental risk.

Ecodown Fibres Ocean represents a breakthrough solution to these challenges, Thermore says. This thermal insulation material, part of Thermore’s Ecodown Fibres line, offers softness and high resistance to clumping.

Thermore’s innovative approach extends beyond product development. The company has invested in a state-of-the-art production site in Hong Kong, where Ecodown Fibres Ocean is manufactured. This facility adheres to stringent environmental standards and has earned the Ocean Cycle certification, validating Thermore’s dedication to sustainable manufacturing practices.

