Thredup launches ‘Recommerce 100’ index

Thredup, one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes, and accessories, has announced the Recommerce 100 index, a comprehensive review of brands and retailers with dedicated resale programs.

The monthly index, conducted by Thredup’s resale analysts, tracks brands’ adoption of resale and top brands’ estimated resale shop size with a focus on fashion brands and retailers who sell their own brand’s pre-owned products online in the US. It measures year-over-year growth in the number of resale shops brands are launching and includes the number of resale listings in each brand’s resale shop.

“At the current pace, the number of new resale shops launched in 2022 is expected to exceed the number of all other resale shops launched to date,” said James Reinhart, CEO of Thredup. “The acceleration of resale adoption is a positive signal, but for the industry to make a significant impact will require a more meaningful investment from participating brands and retailers. The Recommerce 100 aims to shed light on resale shop penetration and recognise the brands making the biggest impact through resale.”

Notable findings from the March 2022 Recommerce 100 index include:

Related

Resale adoption among brands and retailers is accelerating.

There are an estimated 41 brands with resale shops consisting of 133K total listings.

22 brands launched resale shops in 2021, and 11 have already launched in the first three months of 2022.

There are 40+ additional brands with Take-Back only programs.

Of the 41 branded resale shops identified, at least 25 are small, private companies.

20 brands had fewer than 200 resale shop listings.

Thredup says that it estimates that the top brands’ average resale penetration is less than 0.1% of those brands’ total revenue, and if all 133,000 resale shop listings in the Recommerce 100 index were sold, it would be the equivalent of 27,000 trees planted and 374 homes powered annually, according to Green Story Inc.

Top 10 brands with the most listings include:

Eileen Fisher

Tea Collection

Lululemon

REI

Patagonia

Nation Ltd

Michael Stars

Kut from the Kloth

Levi’s

Madewell

Resale is expected to grow 11 times faster than the broader retail clothing sector by 2025, say Thredup, and 1 in 3 retail executives say resale is becoming table stakes for retailers.

The Recommerce 100 will be updated on a monthly basis, with the next update in May. Full details and Thredup’s methodology.

Thredup named its first head of public policy and sustainability in February.