Former PVH VP of sourcing and operations Tom Glaser is all set to join the 38th World Fashion Convention as the keynote speaker this October. Credit: International Apparel Federation (IAF).

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) have joined forces to bring together leaders from across the global apparel supply chain in the US for the first time in 20 years through the World Fashion Convention.

The event will be held in Philadelphia, USA, from 22 to 25 October 2023.

Glaser, who will be joining the convention as the keynote speaker, brings decades of industry insight and experience to the table. His career began at Phillips-Van Heusen (PVH), where he held sales and sourcing management positions within the company’s North America and Asia divisions.

He later served as the vice president of sourcing and operations for various brands of PVH. In his most recent role, Glaser was the chief operations officer of Tapestry Inc, a New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

“This is the first time the World Fashion Convention has been held in the US in more than twenty years,” said Ed Gribbin, SPESA chairman and IAF treasurer.

Gribbin continued: “Having someone like Tom Glaser join as one of the event’s keynote speakers is a great way to showcase where the industry has been and where the industry is heading here in the Americas, and also abroad. He is a notable veteran of the industry who understands end-to-end supply chains in the US, Asia, and Europe, and is the perfect person to kick off the Convention with insights from his decades-long career.”

The theme of the 38th World Fashion Convention is ‘Our Industry in Transition: Building Stronger, Smarter and More Sustainable Supply Chains’. This event will bring together leaders from across the global apparel supply chain, including US, Canadian, and European brands, (Latin) American, European, African, and Asian manufacturers, as well as solution and technology providers, educators, and policymakers.

Many of the Convention’s expected guests are company owners and leaders of industry associations. The two organisations pointed out that all attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn, and engage in a valuable collaboration designed to address some of the industry’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.

The convention is set to take place at the Bellevue Hotel in the city centre of Philadelphia. Early bird registration for the Convention is currently open.