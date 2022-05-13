Tom Tailor launches NewStore consumer app for digital growth

Tom Tailor, a casual fashion and lifestyle brand, now offers a premium mobile shopping experience, powered by the NewStore Consumer App, designed to increase customer engagement and drive sales.

Tom Tailor customers in Germany can now download the app on both iOS and Android, and the brand will roll it out to additional markets soon.

“Mobile sales are a key business driver for Tom Tailor, but to truly capitalize on this channel we had to upgrade our consumer app,” said Hendrik Reuter, director of eCommerce and consumer engagement. “We chose NewStore because its solution is simply better than anything we’ve seen. Our new app puts the experience of a flagship store in our customers’ hands.”

Through NewStore Studio, the app content management system, Tom Tailor has all the tools it needs to maintain a modern and engaging app. The brand will also benefit from the fact that NewStore Consumer Apps have been proven to increase engagement by 2.5x and drive conversion rates 7x higher than a traditional website. Additionally, because NewStore seamlessly integrates with Scayle, Tom Tailor’s ecommerce platform, it is easier than ever to keep the app up-to-date and provide accurate, real-time product and inventory information.

“Consumers are more mobile-minded than ever, so brands like Tom Tailor have to think beyond traditional ecommerce and brick-and-mortar,” said Stephan Schambach, founder and CEO, NewStore. “By building a native app that complements Tom Tailor’s digital and physical channels, NewStore has given the brand a powerful new way to interact with its most loyal customers.”

With NewStore, Tom Tailor has access to a full-featured mobile commerce platform that includes dynamic product lookbooks, enhanced product discovery, and simple category and product navigation. The solution also features built-in cart rules, filter attributes, dynamic stock levels, push notification capabilities, and much more.