Top stories on Just Style in March…

Three shipping giants halt apparel deliveries to Russia

The world’s top three shipping companies are suspending most deliveries to Russia, including apparel, due to sanctions against the country and concerns over employee safety following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Behind Shein: China’s fashion retailer taking the world by storm

China’s fast fashion cross-border e-commerce retailer Shein is little known within the country itself but its profile overseas continues to rise. Just Style investigates the secret behind its success amidst a landscape of US-China tariffs and supply chain challenges.

EXCLUSIVE COMMENT: Supply chain chaos looms as factories shut down in Shenzhen

Mainland China is said to be facing its worst Covid outbreak since 2020 with factory production of non-essential items being ordered to halt in several locations by local governments, a decision that could once again have repercussions for the global apparel industry.



TIMELINE – Ukraine-Russia crisis: The impact and support shown by the global apparel industry

The Ukraine-Russia crisis is already having both a direct and indirect impact on the apparel industry. Just Style’s timeline shows how the crisis is evolving and its impact on the global sector.

EXCLUSIVE: Concern as Shanghai lockdown threatens apparel supply chains

The US and UK apparel industry tell Just Style exclusively the consequences of the lockdown around Shanghai’s port could pose another difficult issue for apparel retailers and wholesalers to navigate.



UPDATE – Ukraine-Russia crisis: Fashion firms support Ukraine as Russia conflict rages

Fashion companies are mobilising worldwide to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country on 24 February.

Nike direct-to-consumer focus to hurt Foot Locker revenues

Foot Locker management is lamenting the impact of a shrunken portfolio from Nike as the sneaker giant accelerates its direct-to-consumer strategy, with the retailer warning of a 2022 revenue drop.

Covid two years on: The apparel industry’s ten biggest lessons

What were the greatest lessons the industry learned from the pandemic, and what opportunities has it presented? Supply chain vulnerability, partner-based relationships, and a multi-channel offering are all among the biggest takeaways from the last two years.

ANALYSIS: Best and worst countries for apparel worker wages since Covid

The Philippines and China currently have the highest apparel worker wages compared to their relative cost of living since Covid, according to an analysis of figures from 24 apparel producing nations, published by Just Style.

Which countries are supporting Russia’s clothing supply chains?

Russia’s clothing supply chains are suffering due to the sanctions imposed following its government’s invasion of Ukraine, however the sector’s close links to a number of key sourcing countries are likely to reduce the impact.

ANALYSIS: China market share of US apparel imports rises after four-year lull

China’s share of US apparel imports has grown for the first time since 2017, with new figures suggesting sourcing executives relied on the country at a greater rate in 2021 – despite the industry being awash with talk of re- and near-shoring.

Covid two years on: Has the apparel industry truly “built back better”?

As China and Hong Kong report another surge in Covid cases, Just Style asks the experts whether the apparel industry has truly “built back better” from the pandemic.

How can the ‘Made in the USA’ apparel market reach its full potential?

There is growing demand for “Made in the USA” apparel products with US fashion companies exploring domestic sourcing opportunities due to the pandemic and the shipping crisis. Associate professor Dr Sheng Lu and research assistant Anna Matteson at the University of Delaware reveal the bottlenecks that are preventing “Made in the USA” sourcing from reaching its full potential.

EXPERT OPINION: A two-year pandemic, uneven economy, Ukraine war — and cotton prices decline?

On the second anniversary of the global pandemic, industry consultant Robert Antoshak explains how Covid and the Ukraine crisis are having an impact on cotton prices.

ANALYSIS: Will hemp replace cotton as must-have fibre?

The sustainability benefits of hemp are unquestionable. But will it replace cotton? Just Style’s Hannah Abdulla investigates.

Gap Inc expands LatAm sourcing as supply disruption weighs

US specialty retailer Gap Inc will ramp up production in Latin America this year as it looks to recover from financial losses linked to supply chain disruption.

TJX Companies to offload stake in Russian retailer Familia

The TJX Companies, Inc is divesting its equity ownership in Russian off-price retailer Familia and instructed its buyers to stop buying merchandise from Russia and Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Covid two years on: Has the apparel sector mitigated future risk?

Just Style asks a panel of industry experts if the apparel sector is prepared to handle another global crisis on the scale of the Covid pandemic.

China remains dominant player for apparel US imports in early 2022

The January 2022 figures from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), reveal a number of key trends such as China and Asia remain dominant players in US apparel imports despite the view the US is diversifying its apparel sourcing, explains Dr Sheng Lu.



US, Bangladesh apparel industries to strengthen ties under new MoU

The American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) and the Bangladesh Garment and Manufacturers Exporters Association (BGMEA) have revealed plans to work together to increase the latter’s access to the US market, improve purchasing practices, sustainability and strengthen the partnership between the two industries.