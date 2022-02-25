Top stories this week on Just Style…

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:

Supply chain pros and cons for top 10 global apparel companies

Just Style reveals the supply chain opportunities and obstacles facing the world’s biggest apparel companies, such as Nike, Inc and H&M Group.



EXCLUSIVE: Russia-Ukraine war could increase costs for global apparel industry

European and US apparel industry experts tell Just Style exclusively that Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine could lead to increased costs for the sector on a global scale.



EXCLUSIVE: Demands for accountability following Istanbul textiles factory fire

Industry campaign groups and unions tell Just Style exclusively there needs to be accountability at a higher level following a fire at a textile factory in Istanbul, Turkey, said to have killed at least five people.

Project to transform agricultural waste into green fibres for fashion sector

A new project aims to validate and scale technologies that can successfully transform agricultural waste into sustainable textile fibres.



VIDEO: Better Buying Partnership Index reveals apparel suppliers are key to innovation

The inaugural Better Buying Partnership Index, which measures the quality of the apparel buyer-supplier relationship, suggests buyers are missing a number of opportunities, such as using suppliers’ expertise to experiment with innovation.



