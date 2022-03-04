Top stories this week on Just Style…

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:
Nike direct-to-consumer focus to hurt Foot Locker revenues
Foot Locker management is lamenting the impact of a shrunken portfolio from Nike as the sneaker giant accelerates its direct-to-consumer strategy, with the retailer warning of a 2022 revenue drop.
Gildan Activewear presses forward with Bangladesh expansion
Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear is “rapidly moving forward” with the construction of the first “up-to-large-scale” textile and sewing facilities in Bangladesh, CFO Rhodri Harries has said.
TIMELINE – Ukraine-Russia crisis: The impact and support shown by the global apparel industry
The Ukraine-Russia crisis is already having both a direct and indirect impact on the apparel industry. Just Style’s timeline shows how the crisis is evolving and its impact on the global sector.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Fashion firms support Ukraine as Russia conflict rages
Fashion companies are mobilising worldwide to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country on 24 February, while Swedish retailer H&M Group and luxury outdoor specialist Canada Goose are the latest to suspend sales in Russia.
ANALYSIS: Will hemp replace cotton as must-have fibre?
The sustainability benefits of hemp are unquestionable. But will it replace cotton? Just Style’s Hannah Abdulla investigates.