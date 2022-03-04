Top stories this week on Just Style…

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:

Nike direct-to-consumer focus to hurt Foot Locker revenues

Foot Locker management is lamenting the impact of a shrunken portfolio from Nike as the sneaker giant accelerates its direct-to-consumer strategy, with the retailer warning of a 2022 revenue drop.

Gildan Activewear presses forward with Bangladesh expansion

Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear is “rapidly moving forward” with the construction of the first “up-to-large-scale” textile and sewing facilities in Bangladesh, CFO Rhodri Harries has said.

TIMELINE – Ukraine-Russia crisis: The impact and support shown by the global apparel industry

The Ukraine-Russia crisis is already having both a direct and indirect impact on the apparel industry. Just Style’s timeline shows how the crisis is evolving and its impact on the global sector.

Related

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Fashion firms support Ukraine as Russia conflict rages

Fashion companies are mobilising worldwide to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country on 24 February, while Swedish retailer H&M Group and luxury outdoor specialist Canada Goose are the latest to suspend sales in Russia.

ANALYSIS: Will hemp replace cotton as must-have fibre?

The sustainability benefits of hemp are unquestionable. But will it replace cotton? Just Style’s Hannah Abdulla investigates.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here