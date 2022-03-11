Top stories this week on Just Style…

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to dominate headlines this week as concern over its impact to the apparel sector is top of mind for sourcing executives. Elsewhere, Sri Lankan apparel manufacturing giant MAS holdings expansion plan across Asia gripped readers and an interview with Fashion Enter about its micro-factory also trended well.

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:

Three shipping giants halt apparel deliveries to Russia

The world’s top three shipping companies are suspending most deliveries to Russia, including apparel, due to sanctions against the country and concerns over employee safety following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

MAS Holdings outlines ambitious expansion plan, eyes Asia growth

Sri Lanka’s MAS Holdings has announced plans to significantly expand its global footprint seeking to capitalise on opportunities stemming from the pandemic while aligning further with the needs of its customers.

Related

INTERVIEW: From pixel to parcel – the “world’s most” sustainable garment micro-factory

Fashion-Enter’s CEO Jenny Holloway tells Just Style exclusively at the opening of the world’s most sustainable garment micro-factory that creating apparel ‘from pixel to parcel’ in one location is the future of fashion and to survive, the industry needs to embrace it.

TJX Companies to offload stake in Russian retailer Familia

The TJX Companies, Inc is divesting its equity ownership in Russian off-price retailer Familia and instructed its buyers to stop buying merchandise from Russia and Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fast Retailing CEO “defends position” to continue Russia trading

Fast Retailing, the owner of brands including Uniqlo and Gu, will continue to operate in Russia despite the majority of brands suspending sales in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here