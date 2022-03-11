Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
March 11, 2022

Top stories this week on Just Style…

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the apparel sector continued to grip Just Style readers this week and featured heavily among our top stories.

By Hannah Abdulla

russia ukraine fashion apparel Swift

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to dominate headlines this week as concern over its impact to the apparel sector is top of mind for sourcing executives. Elsewhere, Sri Lankan apparel manufacturing giant MAS holdings expansion plan across Asia gripped readers and an interview with Fashion Enter about its micro-factory also trended well.

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:

Three shipping giants halt apparel deliveries to Russia
The world’s top three shipping companies are suspending most deliveries to Russia, including apparel, due to sanctions against the country and concerns over employee safety following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

MAS Holdings outlines ambitious expansion plan, eyes Asia growth
Sri Lanka’s MAS Holdings has announced plans to significantly expand its global footprint seeking to capitalise on opportunities stemming from the pandemic while aligning further with the needs of its customers.

INTERVIEW: From pixel to parcel – the “world’s most” sustainable garment micro-factory
Fashion-Enter’s CEO Jenny Holloway tells Just Style exclusively at the opening of the world’s most sustainable garment micro-factory that creating apparel ‘from pixel to parcel’ in one location is the future of fashion and to survive, the industry needs to embrace it.

TJX Companies to offload stake in Russian retailer Familia
The TJX Companies, Inc is divesting its equity ownership in Russian off-price retailer Familia and instructed its buyers to stop buying merchandise from Russia and Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fast Retailing CEO “defends position” to continue Russia trading
Fast Retailing, the owner of brands including Uniqlo and Gu, will continue to operate in Russia despite the majority of brands suspending sales in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Related Companies
DeSL

Product Lifecycle Management and Digital Transformation Solutions for Retail, Fashion, and Apparel Companies

Visit Profile
ITL-Intelligent Label Solutions

Global Apparel Label Manufacturer

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Style