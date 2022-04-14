Top stories this week on Just Style…

Here are this week’s top stories:
New Cambodia apparel sector strategy aims to make exports more competitive
Cambodia’s government has launched a long-awaited five-year development plan to shape the future of the country’s apparel and footwear sector by boosting productivity and reducing tariffs on businesses, but industry commentators say its proposed reforms are still at an early stage.
Action urged on enforcing import ban of Uyghur forced labour goods
A new report is urging the swift passage and enactment of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to ensure goods, which are said to be tainted by the forced labour of oppressed minorities in China, are not imported into the US.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Natural Fiber Welding to expand circularity offering with new $85m funding
Ahead of sustainable materials start-up Natural Fiber Welding, Inc (NFW) closing its new US$85m Series B funding to create new moulded composite materials and expand into the footwear sector, its founder tells Just Style why scalability is key to achieving true circularity.
Cone Denim first to launch US-grown hemp in BastCore collaboration
US-based Cone Denim has unveiled a new US-grown hemp denim collection in collaboration with hemp processing innovator, BastCore.
Frasers Group ups stake in Hugo Boss, again
Frasers Group has once again increased its investment in Hugo Boss AG, in a move it says reflects its belief in the German luxury fashion brand, strategy and management team.