Top stories this week on Just Style…

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:

ESSENTIAL SOURCING GUIDE: Vietnam’s apparel sector

Just Style takes an in-depth look at the pros and cons of Vietnam’s apparel sector. It is described as an apparel sourcing success story but will need to build backward linkages while mitigating deep-rooted cost and labour challenges to maintain its strong position.

Bestseller to trace 25m garments in TextileGenesis collaboration

Danish fashion retailer Bestseller is expanding its partnership with blockchain platform TextileGenesis to trace man-made cellulosic fibres and direct-to-farm cotton throughout its supply chain.



Asos outlines four new sustainability goals for 2030

Online fashion retailer Asos has updated its Fashion with Integrity 2030 strategy to include four new sustainability and people-based goals.



ANALYSIS: Japan’s apparel market has strong sourcing potential

Japan’s apparel market is a promising, dynamic and competitive market for fashion brands and retailers based on the latest trade statistics, explains University of Delaware’s associate professor of fashion and apparel studies, Dr Sheng Lu.



US apparel sales remain resilient despite record-level inflation

US retail sales grew in March even as inflation edged higher, with demand for apparel up both year-on-year and sequentially.

Related