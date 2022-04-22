View all newsletters
April 22, 2022

Top stories this week on Just Style…

Top stories on Just Style this week include a look at the pros and cons of Vietnam's apparel sector, and Bestseller's plans to trace 25m garments this year from raw material to end product using blockchain technology.

By Beth Wright

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:

ESSENTIAL SOURCING GUIDE: Vietnam’s apparel sector
Just Style takes an in-depth look at the pros and cons of Vietnam’s apparel sector. It is described as an apparel sourcing success story but will need to build backward linkages while mitigating deep-rooted cost and labour challenges to maintain its strong position.

Bestseller to trace 25m garments in TextileGenesis collaboration
Danish fashion retailer Bestseller is expanding its partnership with blockchain platform TextileGenesis to trace man-made cellulosic fibres and direct-to-farm cotton throughout its supply chain.

Asos outlines four new sustainability goals for 2030
Online fashion retailer Asos has updated its Fashion with Integrity 2030 strategy to include four new sustainability and people-based goals.

ANALYSIS: Japan’s apparel market has strong sourcing potential
Japan’s apparel market is a promising, dynamic and competitive market for fashion brands and retailers based on the latest trade statistics, explains University of Delaware’s associate professor of fashion and apparel studies, Dr Sheng Lu.

US apparel sales remain resilient despite record-level inflation
US retail sales grew in March even as inflation edged higher, with demand for apparel up both year-on-year and sequentially.

