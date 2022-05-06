Top stories this week on Just Style…

This week’s most highly trending stories on Just Style inlcude a look at how proposed EU due diligence legislation will impact fashion players, and what the US notice for the review of Section 301 tariff actions against China means for the industry.

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:



EU due diligence legislation: What will it mean for apparel brands, retailers

Policymakers and industry stakeholders explore how the EU Commission’s proposed due diligence legislation will impact fashion brands and retailers.

EXPERT OPINION: The flaws of fashion’s basic cost sheet

Apparel industry consultant David Birnbaum shares his analytical approach to the fashion industry’s basic cost sheet and reveals how to create a better one.

ANALYSIS: How will the US notice for China 301 tariffs review affect apparel?

As the US Trade Representative issues notice for the statutory process leading up to the four-year anniversary of the Section 301 tariff actions against China, the US apparel industry tells Just style what it could mean for apparel.

Related

H&M Group to trace 200m garments with TextileGenesis

Swedish fashion retailer H&M Group plans to trace more than 200m garments by the end of 2022 as it expands its collaboration with blockchain platform TextileGenesis.

Greenpeace report: Clothing sent to East Africa is mostly waste

A Greenpeace report claims that the circularity promoted by global fashion brands is ‘still a myth’ and that most of the clothing sent to East Africa is sent straight to landfill.