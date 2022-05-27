Top stories this week on Just Style…

Here are the top stories on Just Style this week:

How fashion businesses can prepare for German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act

Jessica McGoverne, director of corporate affairs at Sedex, outlines how fashion brands and retailers can ready themselves for the incoming German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act.

How the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework impacts apparel

US apparel trade bodies have welcomed the launch of a new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) but say there should be a tariff negotiation component, particularly for goods such as clothing and footwear.

Frasers Group offloads Bobs and EMS for $70m

Frasers Group has offloaded its US retail businesses trading as Bobs Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports for a cash consideration of US$70m to GoDigital Media Group (GDMG).

H&M Foundation unveils clothing with CO2 capture properties

Non-profit H&M Foundation and The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) have unveiled cotton garments said to be able to capture CO2 from the air and release it as nutrition for plants.

Cowgill steps down as JD Sports executive chair with immediate effect

Peter Cowgill is to step down as executive chairman of JD Sports Fashion Plc with immediate effect as the company moves to accelerate the separation of the roles of chair and CEO.