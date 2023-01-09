Credit: Metamorworks/Shutterstock

Damteks is offering its recycled yarn to customers whereby they are able to place an order with the unique Haelixa DNA already attached.

The Haelixa solution is DNA markers which are solved in liquid and applied to fibres as a fine spray. Spot checks are completed after spraying to determine the presence of DNA and identify the product. The test is based on PCR technology that is 100% reliable and has forensic validity.

Damteks said it has seen an increase in demand for blended yarn in the last year. The request is most often a composition of 30% recycled fibre with 70% standard fibre. Brands are looking for options to be more sustainable and Damteks proactively sought out an answer. They are offering the yarn with Haelixa DNA to validate the recycled acrylic in the mix.

The Haelixa team visited the Damteks recycling facility in Istanbul to kick off the partnership that will continue throughout 2023. The traceability programme designed for Damteks has the DNA sprayed on the recycled fibres before spinning. The project also saw the use of a tailored Haelixa liquid sprayer designed by the team based in Switzerland. When manufacturers do not have built-in moisturising systems, Haelixa provides them with a custom unit to shower the DNA liquid on to the fibres. This unique sprayer is engineered to match the mechanical processing of the customer.

“As a manufacturer, we feel the pressure to offer sustainability options to our customers,” said İsmail Cem Atalay, board member of Damteks. “Our project with Haelixa allows us to ensure that we are offering the best product while taking into consideration the future of the planet.”

Dr. Michela Puddu, CEO and co-founder of Haelixa, added: “The textile industry is adapting to the requests of consumers and regulators for more transparency and credibility when it comes to eco-friendly materials. Haelixa solutions allows Damteks to offer to brands traceable products that showcase their recycled origins.”

Damteks plans to offer marked and traced by Haelixa yarn in different dyes as its offering to brands.