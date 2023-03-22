The Texhibition Istanbul Fabric, Yarn and Textile Accessories Fair, organised by the Istanbul Textile Exporters’ Association (ITHIB) with the support of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ICOC), took place from 8-10 March at the Istanbul Expo Centre in Türkiye with 437 exhibitors showcasing the latest developments in fabrics, yarns and accessories on 30,000 sqm in three halls.

Exhibitors included market leaders such as Kipaş, Bossa, Yünsa, Btd, Hefa, İskur,

Universal, Gülle and Migiboy, among others, displaying the latest trends for spring/summer 2024. On offer were mainly textiles (wovens, knits), accessories, prints, yarns, artificial leather and fibres.

The show addressed primary issues for the industry including sustainability and the European Green Deal.

A total of 18,525 visitors attended with international visitors from 104

countries, the EU, UK, Eastern Europe, USA, South America, North Africa and Middle East.

Türkiye textiles: Facts and figures

Last year, the Turkish textile industry reached around US$13bn in exports.

Türkiye is already the second largest textile producer for the EU, globally Türkiye ranks fifth.

Türkiye is the world’s largest producer of denim.

The country between Europe and Asia is the world’s fourth largest supplier of home textiles, fabrics and denim fabrics, and the fifth largest producer of yarns.

In denim production, Türkiye even ranks first.

The Istanbul Textile Exporters’ Association (ITHIB) said the industry has ambitious goals for 2023 and the near future including an increase in export volume to US$15bn, of which US$7.5bn is destined for the EU and US$1bn is destined for the US.

“We will increase our production in a concentrated way and boost exports with even greater motivation. With Texhibition Istanbul Exhibition, we contribute to heal the wounds left by the earthquake. We stand together as a country to strengthen the Türkish textile industry and generate added value,” said Ahmet Öksüz, chairman of the board of the Istanbul Textile Exporters Association (ITHIB).

M. Fatih BİLİCİ, vice president of the board of the Istanbul Textile Exporters

Association ITHIB, added: “We have noticed great interest from the industry. Texhibition has established itself as an international hub for efficient upstream sourcing. More innovations are being planned for the next edition in September 2023. The focus is on healthy growth. Participants are carefully selected to keep the quality standard of the show high, for this event we had a waiting list of 120 companies who also wanted to participate.”

Green focus

Sustainability is a particular focus of the Turkish textile industry and was also

highlighted in many ways at Texhibition.

The Circular Economy Action Plan of the European Green Deal is an important

starting point for the Turkish industry to meet the requirements of European

customers. Adapting to the requirements is the top priority for manufacturers. For this reason, great efforts are being made in the textile sector. Projects on the sustainable use of natural resources are being targeted, the biggest goals being to reduce water consumption, increase the energy efficiency of renewable energy sources, promote organic cotton cultivation, sustainable organization of supply chains, zero waste in production and export, circular economy and the introduction of tools for measuring the carbon footprint.

The event followed the IFCO show which took place in February.