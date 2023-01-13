Image via Getty Images

The Very Group

For the 7 weeks ended 23 December, The Very Group saw retail sales grow 2.2% compared with the corresponding period in 2021, when Omicron drove strong performance among UK online retailers. Fashion and sports sales were down 6.6% year-on-year, with growth in womenswear up 4.8% and menswear sales up 1.3%.

CEO Lionel Desclée, said: “We recorded year-on-year growth in Very and grew market share despite the challenging backdrop. Our performance was underpinned by our trusted supplier and delivery partner relationships and our highly automated fulfilment centre, Skygate, which allowed us to meet our customers’ expectations throughout the festive period. The impact of the high cost of living will create challenges for all retailers in the year ahead, but we’re confident that our combination of online retail and flexible ways to pay will continue to offer our customers the convenience, value and flexibility they need.”

N Brown

N Brown has said its third-quarter sales are in-line with expectations through a “challenging period” as customers continue to be cautious with spending.

Group revenue was down 7.6% to GBP249.2m, while product revenue dropped 9.2% to GBP166.4m. The retailer said the well-documented cost of living pressures continued to impact its customers during the quarter.

N Brown is expecting the fourth quarter to be softer than the third, in what are typically its quietest months of the year. Against this retail backdrop, the company is expecting FY23 adjusted EBITDA to be in line with market consensus. Steve Johnson, chief executive, said: “Although we are cautious about the macro environment over the next 12 months, we remain confident in the resilience of our business and in the strategic investments which we are making for the long term.”