UKFT urges apparel sector to check rules of origin for new CPTPP deal

The UK joining the Indo-Pacific trade bloc (CPTPP), which now has a total GDP of GBP11tn (US$13.75tn), could create new relationships for the apparel industry, UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) CEO Adam Mansell tells Just Style exclusively, however he notes the rules of origin are "very narrow".