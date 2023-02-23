Global textile solutions provider Unfi, and maker Repreve fibres, released its Sustainability Report for fiscal 2022 this week, reiterating its commitment to divert and transform 50 billion landfill-bound plastic bottles by 2025.

“The publication of our third annual sustainability report is an important milestone for Unifi’s ESG journey,” said Eddie Ingle, chief executive officer of Unifi, Inc. “Over the past year, we’ve made strides in our focus on environmental, social, and governance responsibility. At Unifi, we are working today for the good of tomorrow and our focus will always be forward.”

Unifi explained it is investing in and supporting circular processes and programmes with its customers. A major priority last year was expanding the company’s Textile Takeback processes for a re-launch this year.

The programme has been extended to Asia and focuses on moving towards a circular economy by recycling polyester waste back into polyester fibre and yarn.

“Our dedication to sustainable innovation through our products and processes helps offer solutions to our customers and consumers to take the right steps towards making a positive impact on the environment. We look forward to continuing to share our progress along this journey in the future,” the company said in its report.

The report details progress on Unifi’s corporate and sustainability strategy organised under three pillars: people, planet, and product.

Notable highlights include:

● Reiterated its commitment to divert 50 billion landfill-bound bottles by December of 2025

● Surpassed the goal of diverting 30 billion landfill-bound bottles by 5 billion – totalling more than 35 billion bottles successfully diverted to date

● Achieved a 19% reduction in carbon emissions per revenue dollar

● Achieved a 14% reduction in the total pounds of waste produced per revenue dollar

● Committed to new, innovative texturing technology with a benefit of 20% energy savings per pound of product produced

● Expanded certification abilities to deliver increased transparency and traceability to the product level

● Announced a commitment to expand innovative product offerings and circular processes on a global scale

Unifi’s 2022 sustainability report builds upon the disclosures shared in fiscal 2021 and reaffirms the company’s commitment to transparency, it said.