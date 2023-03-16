The dashboard by US Customs and Border Protection aims to provide a single source of data on UFLPA enforcement actions and answers a call for greater transparency on UFLPA enforcement while protecting sensitive trade information.

Hosted on CBP.gov, the dashboard is a highly interactive tool allowing users to select specific views for greater details of shipments stopped by CBP under UFLPA. The dashboard answers a call for greater transparency on UFLPA enforcement, whilst protecting sensitive trade information.

To date, US$30m worth of apparel, footwear and textile shipments has been stopped by US customs for checks as per ULFPA legislation, or 631 shipments. 136 of these were released, 261 were denied entry and 234 are still pending.

The largest number of these shipments came from China at US$13.45m followed by Vietnam at $13.3m, then Sri Lanka at $1.6m and other locations at $1.16m.

“We know that the vast majority of the industry is working earnestly to comply with the UFLPA and that many have been working over the past few years to eliminate forced labour from their supply chains, even before the UFLPA rebuttable presumption went into effect,” said Customs and Border Protection’s Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. “It is imperative that everyone knows their supply chains, and businesses and importers are shifting behaviour to maintain access to the U.S. market by developing social compliance and due diligence programs to ensure their supply chains are free of forced labour. We are committed to working with the trade industry as they navigate complex global supply chains to assure the goods entering the United States comply with U.S. trade laws and that workers around the world are treated with the dignity and humanity they deserve.”

The dashboard launch took place at the Forced Labor Technical Expo featuring 19 industry presentations from Sweden, Germany, Canada, and the U.S. for over 400 participants from industry, civil society, partner government agencies, and foreign governments, offers a forum for industry to provide the international trade community with information about the latest technologies that can aid in securing and managing the flow of goods. The event showcased the latest innovations in supply chain technology to help improve trade transparency, compliance with trade laws and an emphasis on compliance with 19 U.S.C. 1307, as amended, and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, Public Law 117-78.

“Since UFLPA went into effect last year, CBP has hosted more than 150 engagements with industry providing compliance information and guidance,” said AnnMarie R. Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP’s Office of Trade. “The Technical Expo and dashboard represent the next major step in our joint engagement with industry towards achieving our mutual goal, not just to prevent forced labor from entering the U.S. commerce, but from ever happening in the first place.”

Fashion brands have been urged to redouble efforts for detecting forced labour in their operations and extended supply chains after a report from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed crimes against humanity are taking place in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of China.