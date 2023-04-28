Q1 financial brief of US apparel and footwear brands and retailers (Credit: Getty Images).

Columbia Sportswear

For the first quarter ended 31 March 2023, Columbia Sportswear’s net sales increased 8% to $820m, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The company explained that the increase in net sales primarily reflects earlier shipment of Spring 2023 wholesale orders and direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth.

Columbia Sportswear reported a decrease of 33% in the operating income to $56.4m. The net income also fell by 31% to $46.2m in comparison to the previous year.

Chairman, president and chief executive officer Tim Boyle said: “After three years of pandemic-related supply chain constraints, it’s gratifying to see that our wholesale on-time delivery rates have returned to pre-pandemic service levels.

“We were able to generate healthy net sales growth, up 8% year-over-year, as consumer demand remained strong in many areas of our business. First quarter results highlight the importance and value of our diversified global business model.”

Boyle added that the company will be executing a plan to reduce inventory levels, while focusing on profitability, moving forward.

Skechers

Skechers announced the financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2023, with the brand’s quarterly sales recorded at $2bn, a year-over-year increase of 10%.

Earnings from operations rose 27.1% to $224m. While, the net earnings increased by 32.4%, from $121.2m to $160.4m.

David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers, called this increase in sales a milestone for the brand and attributed it to the broad strength in most markets globally, including regional sales improvements of 21% in both EMEA and APAC, which includes the growth of 3% in China.

He added that the US-based footwear brand plans to reach $10bn in annual sales by 2026.

Crocs Inc

Crocs reported an increase of 33.9% in revenues from $660.1m to $884.2m for the first quarter of 2023.

Income from operations recorded a 98% increase to $234.9m, while, net income also saw an increase from $72.8m to $149.5m.

Andrew Rees, chief executive officer at Crocs, said the “exceptional” first quarter results are a testament to the strength of its brands.

Sharing the company’s outlook, Rees explained: “We are raising our 2023 revenue growth outlook to now be 11% to 14%, resulting in revenues of approximately $4.0bn, reflecting our confidence in our ability to continue to gain market share, deliver best-in-class profitability, and generate strong cash flow.”