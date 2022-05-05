US Q1 in brief – Rocky Brands, Carter’s, Steve Madden

Here are the latest Q1 filings from US footwear and apparel firms:

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands saw net sales increase from 90.5% to US$167m for the first-quarter ended 31 March. First-quarter 2022 net sales include $64m in Boston Group net sales compared with $6.5m in the same period last year. The Boston Group is defined as The Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS and Ranger brands acquired from Honeywell International Inc in March of last year. The company net income increased to $7.3m, compared to $4.5m in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $8.2m, compared to $8.7m. Gross margin narrowed to 37.6% from 40.1% with the decline mainly attributable to the increase in inbound freight costs coupled with the delayed impact of price increases and a lower mix of retail segment sales compared with the year-ago period, which carry higher gross margins than the wholesale and contract manufacturing segments.

Carter’s

Michael Casey, CEO of kidswear specialist Carter’s, says the company’s first-quarter sales and earnings exceeded its expectations. Net sales decreased US$6.1m, or 0.8%, to $781.3m, reflecting growth in the company’s US wholesale and international segments, offset by lower sales in its US retail segment. Net income fell $18.3m to $67.9m from $86.2m in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) decreased $19.1m to $67.9m.

Steven Madden

Edward Rosenfeld, chairman and CEO of Steve Madden, says: “We got off to an outstanding start to the year, delivering the highest quarterly earnings in our history in the first quarter.” For the period ended 31 March, revenue increased 55% to US$559.7m from $361m in the same period of 2021. Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd was $74.5m, compared to $21.2m last time. Adjusted net income was $73.4m, compared to $26.9m, while gross margin increased to 40.7% from 38.5% in the same period of 2021.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company says net sales increased 22% in the first-quarter ended 31 March to a record US$761.5m, compared to first quarter 2021. The increase primarily reflects strong consumer demand and shipments of higher spring 2022 orders, with growth across all brands, channels and geographies. Net income increased 20% to $66.8m from $55.9m a year earlier, while gross margin contracted 170 basis points to 49.7% of net sales from 51.4% in the comparable period in 2021. Gross margin contraction was primarily driven by higher inbound freight costs, unfavourable year-over-year changes in inventory provisions, unfavourable regional sales mix, and lower wholesale product margins, partially offset by higher direct-to-consumer (DTC) product margins

Skechers USA

Footwear firm Skechers USA reported record quarterly sales of US$1.82bn for the first-quarter ended 31 March, marking a year-over-year increase of 26.8%. The rise came as a result of a 28.7% hike in domestic sales and a 25.5% increase in international sales, primarily driven by strength in wholesale sales. Both segments experienced increases, with wholesale increasing 32.7% and direct-to-consumer increasing 15.7%. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 28.7%. Net earnings were $121.2m, compared to $98.57m a year prior, while Gross margin was 45.3%, a decrease of 250 basis points, driven by higher per unit freight costs partially offset by average selling price increases.

Levi Strauss & Co

US denim giant Levi Strauss & Co has hailed its first-quarter 2022 results as exceeding expectations, with reported net revenues of US$1.6bn up 22% on the prior year, but GlobalData analyst Pippa Stephens says growth slowed slightly versus the prior quarter, likely due to the rise in virus cases and heightened economic uncertainty. Click here for the full story.