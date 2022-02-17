US Q4 in brief – Walmart, Crocs, Urban Outfitters

The latest filings from US fashion firms include:

Walmart

US retail giant Walmart, Inc has hailed strong holiday results globally, with total revenue for the three months ended 31 January amounting to US$152.9bn, up 0.5% on last year. Walmart said the numbers were negatively affected by $10.2bn due to divestitures. Walmart US posted a 5.7% rise in net sales to $105.3bn, with e-commerce sales growing 1% and 70% on a two-year stack. Operating income was flat at $5.2bn. Net sales at Walmart International, meanwhile, amounted to $27bn in the quarter, a decrease of 22.6%, with sales negatively affected by $10.1bn due to divestitures. Operating income fell 13.7% to $0.8m, and by 12% in constant currency. Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart, meanwhile, was $3.56bn, compared to a consolidated net loss of $2.09bn in the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, total revenue was $572.8bn, up 2.4% on the prior year, and negatively affected by $32.7bn related to divestitures. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 1.6% to $568.2bn. Net sales at Walmart US increased 6.3% on the prior year to $393.2bn, while those at Walmart International decreased 16.8% to $101bn, negatively affected by about $32.6bn related to divestitures. Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart for the year amounted to $13.67bn, compared to $3.51bn a year earlier.

For fiscal year 2023, Walmart expects consolidated net sales to increase about 3% in constant currency, and consolidated operating income to rise by about 3% in constant currency.

Related

Crocs

“A strong 2021 holiday season completed a very successful year for our brand. We achieved incredible results with record revenues of US$2.3bn, 67% revenue growth and an industry-leading 30% operating margin,” said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees.

For the three months ended 31 December, Crocs recorded revenues of $586.6m, an increase of 42.6% from the same period last year, or 43.5% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer (DTC), which includes retail and e-commerce, revenues grew 44.5% and wholesale revenues grew 40.3%. Net income amounted to $154.85m, compared to $183.33m a year prior, while gross margin of 63.4% and adjusted gross margin of 63.7% both increased 770 basis points compared to the same period last year.

For the full year, Crocs posted record revenues of $2.31bn, marking an increase of 66.9%, or 65.2% on a constant currency basis, over 2020. Net income, meanwhile, increased to $725.69m from $312.86m a year earlier. Gross margin of 61.4% increased 730 basis points compared to 54.1% last year. Adjusted gross margin of 61.6% rose 700 basis points.

Crocs said it expects the Heydude acquisition to close in February, and revenue growth for the Crocs brand, excluding Heydude, to exceed 20% in full-year 2022, compared to 2021. Revenues for Heydude are expected to be about $700-$750m, including the period of time prior to the closing of the acquisition, and $620-$670m on a reported basis. Gross margin is anticipated to include an incremental $75m of air freight in the first half of 2022.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters reported record fourth-quarter net sales of US$1.33bn for the three months ended 31 January, compared to $1.09bn for the prior–year period. For the full year, total net sales amounted to $4.55bn, up from $3.45bn a year earlier. Urban Outfitters said it believes total company fourth-quarter gross margin could deleverage more than planned primarily due to higher than anticipated inbound transportation costs.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Meanwhile, Francis Pierrel has joined the company as president of Urban Outfitters with responsibility for the brand in North America. Pierrel will report directly to Sheila Harrington, global CEO Urban Outfitters and the Free People Group. He joins from Club Monaco where he served as CEO and has previously served as president of stores and e-ecommerce for Ralph Lauren in North America. Pierrel has also held senior roles in wholesale, retail and e-commerce at Lacoste and Diesel across the US and Europe.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear reported record fourth-quarter net sales of US$1.13bn for the period ended 31 December, up 23% on last year. Net income increased 64% to $157m from $95.8m last time, while gross margin expanded 160 basis points to 52.2% from 50.6% for the comparable period in 2020. Gross margin expansion was primarily driven by lower direct-to-consumer (DTC) promotional levels, strong retail sell-through performance resulting in higher wholesale product margins, and favourable channel sales mix, partially offset by higher inbound freight costs and year-over-year changes in inventory provision activity.

For the full year, net sales grew 25% on last year to $3.13bn, while net income surged 228% to $354.1m from $108m last time. Gross margin expanded 270 basis points to 51.6%.

Chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle said: “Fourth quarter and full-year financial results were exceptional. In the quarter, robust consumer demand led to results that far exceeded our financial outlook driven by DTC outperformance and a highly favourable full-price selling environment, which benefited gross margin.”

For full-year 2022, net sales are expected to increase 16-18% to $3.63-$3.69bn, while net income is forecast between $359m and $379m. Gross margin is expected to contract about 160 basis points to about 50%.

Skechers USA

Skechers said fourth-quarter sales increased 24.4% to US$1.65bn for the three months ended 31 December, as a result of a 9.8% increase in domestic sales and a 34% increase in international sales. On a constant currency basis, the company’s total sales increased 24.5%. Net earnings amounted to $402.4m and included a tax benefit of $346.8m resulting from an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, partially offset by $15m related to the settlement of multiple legal matters. This compares to net earnings of $53.3m a year earlier. Gross margin was 48.6%, a decrease of 30 basis points, primarily driven by higher freight costs.

Full-year sales increased 36.7% reflecting a 33.4% increase in domestic sales and a 39% increase in international sales with the largest contribution derived from international wholesale growth. On a constant currency basis, total sales increased 33.7%. Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 49.3%, while net earnings were $741.5m, compared to $98.6m a year prior.

For the first quarter of 2022, Skechers believes it will achieve sales between $1.68bn and $1.73bn, while for fiscal year 2022, sales are forecast between $7bn and $7.2bn.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands said net sales from continuing operations for the fourth quarter ended 1 January totalled US$1.75bn, an increase of $63m, or 4%, including 10% growth in Champion brand sales globally. Excluding $28m in sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) and $45m of sales from a 53rd week in the prior period, and a $9m headwind from exchange rates in the current period, net sales increased $146m, or 9%, over the prior year. Innerwear sales increased 3% over last year, excluding PPE, driven by point-of-sale growth across channels. Activewear sales, meanwhile, grew $46m, or 11% over the prior year driven by strong point-of-sale trends across its activewear brands. For the fourth-quarter 2021, GAAP gross margin of 38.1% increased 3,220 basis points compared to the prior year. On a GAAP basis, income from continuing operations amounted to $68m, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $292m in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, for the first-quarter of 2022, Hanes currently expects net sales from continuing operations of about $1.51bn-$1.57bn. For fiscal-year 2022, net sales are forecast at $7bn-$7.15bn.

The company has also raised its 2024 Full Potential financial targets and announced its intention to sell its US Sheer Hosiery business.

Levi Strauss & Co

Levi Strauss & Co (LS&Co) reported net revenues of US$1.7bn for the three months ended 28 November, marking a 22% rise on the prior-year period and a 7% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income amounted to $153m with adjusted net income of $170m, up from $81m a year ago and $108m in the pre-pandemic fourth quarter. CEO Chip Bergh said the company’s strong brand equity helped it to retain its pricing power, while diversifying across product categories led to its strong finish in 2021.