Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands reports Q4 net sales of US$1.47bn down 16% year on year. Operating profit and margin in Q4 fell to US$60m from $156m a year earlier. Hanesbrands booked a loss of $418m compared to an income of $68m.

On a full-year basis, sales fell 8% to US$6.2bn. Operating profit and operating margin fell 8.3% to $520m. Loss from continuing operations was US131m from an income from continuing operations of $521m a year earlier. Adjusted income from continuing operations totalled $342 million. This compares to adjusted income from continuing operations of $645 million

“We delivered fourth-quarter results at or above our guidance as we continue to take actions to navigate the extremely challenging environment,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO. “HanesBrands is a stronger, more disciplined company than we were even a year ago, and we’re not standing still. We have created a clear path to improving cash flow and margins as the year progresses. We shifted our capital allocation strategy, eliminating the dividend as we commit to reducing debt. We remain confident in our full potential plan and in achieving our long-term financial targets.”

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear booked net sales of US$1.2bn in the fourth quarter, a 4% year-on-year increase. Operating income fell 27% to US$155.4m year on year which includes $35.6m of impairment charges related to Prana. Net income decreased 20 percent to $125.7m.

Full year net sales grew 11% to $3.5bn. Operating income decreased 13% to $393.1m. Net income fell 12% to $311.4m.

Chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle commented: “I believe this financial performance could have been even higher, absent supply chain constraints which severely delayed inventory availability throughout the year.

“We are entering 2023 in a position of strength, with strong consumer demand for our innovative products. With the early receipt of Spring merchandise, we are well-positioned for timely deliveries, and have strategies in place to profitably and efficiently reduce inventory levels. I’m confident we have the right strategies in place to unlock the significant growth opportunities we see across the business.”

Skechers

Skechers booked a 13.5% year-on-year sales increase for the fourth quarter of US$1.88bn. Operating earnings fell to $86.6m from $93.1m a year earlier. Net income fell 81% to 75.5m from $402.4m a year earlier.

The full-year results followed a similar pattern with sales up 18% to $$7.5bn. Operating income fell 8.6% to $546.7m and net earnings were 49.7% lower at $373m.

“Skechers’ record fourth quarter and full-year sales, demonstrate the strength of our brand as the comfort technology leader and the robust demand for our innovative product portfolio, which drove global growth across channels despite volatile economic conditions,” stated John Vandemore, Sketchers chief financial officer. “We are making considerable progress on addressing the short-term challenges from elevated inventory levels and congestion in the supply chain, while staying keenly focused on executing against and investing in our long-term growth strategy.”