Victoria’s Secret & Co takes stake in Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis is a women-founded and women-led beachwear and lifestyle brand located in Venice, California. It was founded by Francesca Aiello in 2012.

Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters, says: [Francesca] has created an aspirational beachwear brand and trend leader in the swimwear category, with room to grow and extend into new categories and attract new customers. Our investment in Frankies Bikinis is a continuation of our efforts to expand partnerships with culturally relevant brands founded by women entrepreneurs.”

Victoria’s Secret has invested $18m for a minority interest and does not anticipate the investment will have a material impact on the previously

communicated first quarter 2022 outlook.

Aiello, who serves as creative director adds: “Victoria’s Secret and Frankies Bikinis are true heritage brands in my eyes; companies that women tie unforgettable memories to, whether that be a first purchase from the brand or a memory of a time wearing it.

“I have such respect for the transformation that Victoria’s Secret has made over the past few years specifically with diversity and inclusivity, and I believe that together we can continue to bring a new wave of fashion into the swimwear industry for all women of all shapes, all sizes, and all backgrounds. With Victoria’s Secret beside us, Frankies Bikinis will continue to deliver our signature collections that encourage customers to explore their personal style and create looks unique to themselves that make them feel their most confident.”

Earlier this year, Victoria’s Secret & Co and lingerie maker Regina Miracle announced a joint venture to operate all Victoria’s Secret stores and the related online business in China.

