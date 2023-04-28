Thygesen Textile Vietnam, produces a diverse range of textile products for companies such as DKNY, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Credit: [Thygesen Textile Vietnam]

Leading textile and clothing manufacturer, Thygesen Textile Vietnam, whose customer portfolio includes DKNY, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, G3, Mascot and Girlfriend Collective, has increased its overall SMV efficiency on core style production after implementing Coats Digital’s GSDCost solution.

Coats Digital says the adoption of its GSDCost solution has enabled Thygesen Textile Vietnam, part of Thygesen Textile Group, to benefit from more accurate and transparent costing and capacity forecasting. The company has established international standard time benchmarks based on accurate SMVs and freed up additional capacity, leading to an increase in order opportunities.

Before the implementation of Coats Digital’s GSDCost solution, Thygesen Textile Vietnam faced significant uncertainty surrounding its production planning and waste elimination due to the lack of a robust, scientifically based method-time-cost standard to create accurate cost and capacity forecasts.

The factory applied a manual method of SMV calculation and control to store data across various sources in Excel files, making it difficult to adapt to sudden production changes to fulfil customer orders.

However, the implementation of GSDCost enabled Thygesen Textile Vietnam to establish international standard time benchmarks based on standard motion codes and predetermined times. This enabled management and planning teams to communicate efficiently using the same language, based on a scientific method for correctly analysing manufacturing costs. The solution has allowed the business, planning, and production departments to make informed business and costing decisions based on accurate capacity forecasts, affording them significant time gains to focus on other areas of the business.

Chris Nguyen, chief HR officer at Thygesen Textile Vietnam said: “With the help of the Coats Digital team, we are looking forward to exploring how GSDCost can eliminate further inefficiencies and reduce resource waste in the production process. GSDCost will consequently play a pivotal role in our digitisation journey as we continue to invest significantly to improve our operation and enhance our service and delivery to customers.”

The adoption of Coats Digital’s GSDCost solution has also enabled Thygesen Textile Vietnam to set achievable productivity goals based on a fair standard of working hours. The introduction of achievable performance incentives has greatly improved staff morale and motivation, as goal-setting targets are now based on realisable targets.

An open and transparent production capacity platform supports a more collaborative, transparent, and sustainable supply chain, in which brands and manufacturers establish and optimise “International Standard Time Benchmarks” using standard motion codes and predetermined times. This use of a common language and standards supports accurate cost prediction, fact-based negotiation, and a more efficient garment manufacturing process, while concurrently delivering on CSR commitments.

Patrick Chau, customer success manager at Coats Digital added, “We are delighted to be working closely with Thygesen Textile Vietnam to establish a robust standard working hours database that fully supports its ambitious digitisation programme. Thygesen’s team quickly grasped the rigorous training required to understand the scientific methods of GSDCost, and we look forward to enjoying a long-term partnership to ensure it continues to remain one of the leading, most innovative textile manufacturers in Vietnam.”