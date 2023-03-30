Tex-giang said it selected Coats Digital’s FastReactPlan solution to digitally transform manual planning and opitimise production processes. The retailer also aims to enhance customer services through faster order confirmations.

FastReactPlan, a visual production planning and control tool, optimises delivery, efficiency, and lead time. The tool brings together capacity, critical path, and materials into a single, integrated, dynamic planning system.

With a current capacity to produce 8 million products each year, Tex-giang partners with many international brands including: Kathmandu, Dickies, Helly Hansen, Wurth Modyf, DHL, Wilson, Haglofs, First Tactical, Didriksons.

The company also secured an SA8000 Social Standards Certification in 2012, for its fair and decent working conditions for employees, partners and suppliers, and received a Certificate of Merit for its best business from The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group.

Nguyen Bao Tran, CEO at Tex-giang Joint Stock Company, said: “After the Covid pandemic ended, we began to draw up an ambitious plan to accelerate our digital transformation agenda, specifically across the planning and production chain at Tex-giang.

“We needed a specialised software solution that could enable us to effectively digitise our processes so that we could move away from Excel spreadsheets quickly. Coats Digital was the obvious choice as our core digital transformation partner as a result of its unrivalled expertise and industry leading FastReactPlan solution.”

Hung To Hai, business development manager at Coats Digital, added: “We are delighted that FastReactPlan will play such an important role in Tex-giang’s digital journey. FastReactPlan will enable Tex-giang’s planning teams to input key data just once, greatly reducing workloads and human errors which will significantly improve the response speed of its planning and production teams. We look forward to a long-term partnership to ensure Tex-giang can ramp up its digitisation programme so that it can successfully enhance its customer service and capitalise on new opportunities effectively.”

Coats says the tool is a part of its Manufacturing Solution Suite, designed and developed specifically for footwear and apparel manufacturing plants.