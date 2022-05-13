VNTANA, ByondXR partner on metaverse showrooms

The partnership is founded on an integration of 3D CMS technology from VNTANA, allowing ByondXR customers to create interactive 3D virtual showrooms instantly from existing design files.

This new integration allows brands to upload their existing 3D designs from programs like Browzwear, Clo, Keyshot, Modo and more to instantly create interactive 3D digital showrooms in ByondXR. There is no additional work needed as VNTANA’s patented algorithms automatically optimise and convert files to meet varying online and game engine standards, including those required for the metaverse.

VNTANA says the automated software saves “days of manual work” and allows brands to go from design to sales and marketing seamlessly.

ByondXR creates virtual environments that mimic real-life showrooms and stores for brands and retailers for an immersive customer experience. The ByondXR platform will connect with VNTANA’s 3D cloud to display optimised 3D versions of each asset within the virtual storefront.

“Retail brands continue to look for new ways to improve their eCommerce and B2B sales storefronts to create an engaging experience for customers,” says Ashley Crowder, co-founder and CEO of VNTANA. “The integration of VNTANA’s API into ByondXR’s system makes creating and integrating 3D assets into their immersive showrooms quick and seamless. Brands utilising 3D, in turn, see a boost in sales and a significant reduction in costs by replacing physical prototypes.”

Noam Levavi, co-founder and CEO of ByondXR, adds: “With the integration and usage of VNTANA we are enabling our customers to streamline their 3D digital workflow to easily transform their 3D assets to a light-weight part of our virtual showroom without losing any of the quality,” says Noam Levavi, co-founder and CEO of ByondXR. Customers like Agron (Adidas US) and Group Dynamite are using the VNTANA collaboration and integration in order to create an efficient end-to-end process from asset creation to the XR showroom on our cross-functional platform.”

At the end of last year, VNTANA and digital wholesale platform Joor announced a new partnership that will allow brands to view visual assets in 3D and Augmented Reality (AR).