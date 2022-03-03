Walmart rolls out Zeekit virtual fitting room technology

Walmart is rolling out Zeekit technology to users of the Walmart app and Walmart.com, starting with its Choose My Model experience. The feature currently offers customers the ability to select from 50 models between 5’2” – 6’0” in height and sizes XS – XXXL. Customers can determine the model who best represents their height, body shape, and skin tone to understand how a garment will look on them.

Walmart plans to continue to expand it model selection, with nearly 70 additional model options launching in the weeks ahead to offer an even wider range of sizes, skin tones, and hair colours.

The retail giant first announced plans to acquire Zeekit last May. The Israeli start-up combines fashion and technology through a virtual fitting room platform to enhance customer and social experience.

Zeekit’s technology, which has been trialled by a number of brands and retailers in the fashion industry, including Asos, uses real-time image processing to map a person’s image into thousands of segments. Clothing is processed in a similar manner and the equivalent points of the two are mapped into one final simulation.

“One of the most frustrating aspects of shopping for clothes online is understanding how an item will actually look on you. With Zeekit, our goal is to deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized digital experience that will better replicate physical shopping,” Walmart says.

Choose My Model is now available on select items across Walmart’s portfolio of exclusive, elevated brands and private brands, including Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, Eloquii Elements, Time and Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman.

It is also adding national brands, starting with Levi’s and Hanes, and will continue to expand to new national brands in the coming months. If an item is part of the Zeekit experience, customers will see the prompt to select a model on the item page.

“We have already seen a strong customer response to our Choose My Model experience. The extraordinary, positive customer feedback out of the gate underscores our opportunity and ability to solve a common online shopping problem and build a true, personal connection between Walmart and our customers,” Walmart adds.

