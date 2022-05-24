View all newsletters
May 24, 2022

Weird Fish partners with Next Plc, Zalando for overseas expansion

UK lifestyle clothing brand Weird Fish is strengthening its overseas reach by launching new partnerships with Next Plc and Zalando.

By Fi Forrest

Weird Fish will host its full range of womenswear and menswear across Next and Zalando’s eCommerce sites, allowing the brand to reach more than 53m active customers globally across 93 countries.

The collaborations come following a record year of online sales for Weird Fish, with the brand taking GBP21m of total eCommerce revenue in 2021, compared to GBP12m in 2020.

Ben Mercier, customer director at Weird Fish, says: “In the constantly changing retail environment, it is our objective to identify new markets and opportunities for growth to continue driving our business forward. We see collaboration as fundamental to our overall success as a business. Partnering with highly established fashion retailers like Next and Zalando is a logical step in building our brand awareness into 2022 and beyond.” 

The new open market partnerships consolidate Weird Fish’s existing online presence with ecommerce leaders Amazon, Ebay and OnBuy, as the brand drives forward its ambitious plan to expand internationally. 

To reward customer loyalty and provide support in the face of rising living costs, the retailer has also recently announced it is freezing prices for its spring/summer trading period. By bucking the trend, Weird Fish says it is working to keep its products financially accessible and appealing while the fashion sector weathers the retail storm. 

The multi-channel retailer operates 15 branded stores and 300 stockists, as well as a growing online channel.

Since 2019, it has been focusing on building increased sustainability into every element of the business. This includes the introduction of partnerships with green and ethical factories, increased use of sustainable fabrics including bamboo and organic cotton, and the roll-out of eco-friendly grass paper bags, packaging, and labelling materials. 

In January, Weird Fish and environmental impact platform Green Story introduced sustainable apparel metrics for consumers purchasing products online in a bid to boost transparency. 

