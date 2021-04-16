Workers stay away from Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region
By Leonie Barrie | 16 April 2021
Thousands of jobs will be lost if the factories do not reopen
Fewer than half of the people employed in the Mekelle Industrial Park in the war-ravaged Tigray region in the north of Ethiopia have returned to work because of security concerns from the ongoing war.
Of the more than 2,000 employed, only 700 have returned to work.
The park was closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, and battered further when civil war broke out in November 2020 following clashes between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Ethiopian armed forces.
Phone lines, the internet and other means of telecommunications were unavailable for many days, with garment and textile factories looted and destroyed.
These include Almeda, Sheba Leather, and DBL garments. The Almeda factory, which employed over five thousand workers, was looted, and destroyed. The other two factories were ransacked.
IndustriAll Global Union affiliate, the IndustriAll Federation of Textile, Leather and Garment Workers Trade Union (IFTLGTWU), which organises the textile, garment, shoe, and leather workers in Mekelle, says it has been difficult to reach its members and their families.
It also warns thousands of jobs will be lost if the factories do not reopen.
Media reports have pointed to killings, rape and looting, which are being attributed to different armed groups involved in the conflict including militias and the army from neighbouring Eritrea. According to the reports, homes, clinics, hospitals, health centres, schools, and grain stores were destroyed or looted, and fields burnt.
This has created a humanitarian crisis in which people are starving and in need of food, water and shelter. Thousands have fled their homes and the government of Ethiopia and UN agencies have appealed for emergency support.
The Ethiopian prime minister said in parliament that gross human rights violations and abuses will be investigated by the Ethiopian Human Right Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Council.
"We call upon the government of Ethiopia to provide peace and security to the people and the workers of Tigray. It is important that the armed conflict is ended so that workers can go back to work without fear and that communities can go back to living in peace," says Valter Sanches, IndustriAll general secretary.
As reported earlier on just-style, the unrest is also a blow for industry and government plans to grow Ethiopia's garment export sector. Past Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn had targeted an additional US$1bn in textile and garment sales every year, to reach US$30bn annually by 2030. But these plans were scaled down by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who took power in April 2018.
Sectors: Apparel, Manufacturing, Sourcing
Most Popular
Insights
- Why sustainability must drive fashion's reset
- Being less bad is no longer good enough for HKRITA
- Coup continues to disrupt Made in Myanmar garments
- Garment workers' "severance theft" exceeds US$500m
- Boohoo misses a trick with one model factory focus
News
- Muji addresses Xinjiang cotton sourcing concerns
- Lockdown exemption relief for Bangladesh factories
- Nike remains world’s most valuable apparel brand
- Call for EU legislation on garment worker wages
- China's garment output up nearly 40% in Jan-Feb
Market research
- Apparel Market in United States of America (USA) to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- China In-depth PESTLE Insights
- The Talbots, Inc. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Global Sportswear Market to 2025 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..