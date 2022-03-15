WRAP and BGMEA launch new chapter of partnership

As per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 11 March, at its headquarters in Virginia, WRAP says it will be expanding both parties’ offerings and developing a series of training courses for BGMEA members, available at no charge and held either virtually or in-person, circumstances permitting.

Additionally, the association’s affiliate programme dedicated to the development of human resources in Bangladesh’s readymade garment (RMG) and textiles sectors, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology, will facilitate WRAP training for students, employees, and independent auditors. The agreement also covers additional commitments regarding events and sponsorships.

In a joint statement, WRAP and the BGMEA pointed to a “deep-seated commitment to ethical manufacturing”, with joint efforts in the social compliance space, predominantly focused on education and training.

WRAP is an independent, non-profit team of global social compliance experts dedicated to promoting safe, lawful, humane, and ethical manufacturing through certification and education.

Related

“Bangladesh is one of the world’s premier sourcing destinations for garments, and the great efforts and leadership of the BGMEA plays a major role in maintaining that standing,” says Avedis Seferian, president and CEO of WRAP. “We have long had an excellent relationship with them and are pleased to renew and extend our partnership to work collectively in advancing the promotion of ethical and sustainable practices across the Bangladeshi apparel sector.”

Faruque Hassan, president of the BGMEA, adds: “The high ethical manufacturing standards of Bangladeshi factories are well recognised by brands and consumers globally today. This partnership with WRAP will play a vital role in carrying forward the achievements of Bangladesh’s garment industry in the area of social compliance and strengthen our industry’s standing as a preferred hub of ethical manufacturing in the world.”

The American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) and the BGMEA also recently revealed plans to work together to increase the latter’s access to the US market, improve purchasing practices, sustainability and strengthen the partnership between the two industries.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Just Style team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here