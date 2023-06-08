Credit: Getty Images

The global fastening products manufacturer said 31 of its locations globally now use 100% renewable energy. YKK has been working to reduce GHG emissions both within the company and in its supply chain as part of its Sustainability Vision 2050.

Under the plan, YKK aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, in addition to the ten SDGs relating to the five themes of Climate Change, Material Resources, Water Resources, Chemical Management, and Respect People.

Regarding the theme of climate change, YKK is aiming for a 50% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2, as well as a 30% reduction in Scope 3 by 2030 (from a 2018 baseline year).

As part of its measures to reduce GHG emissions, YKK is increasing the use of electricity from renewable energy, and as of FY2022, 31 of its locations worldwide have completed the changeover to 100% of their electricity being purchased from renewable energy sources. The company has been installing solar power facilities at each of its locations as part of its efforts to increase the use of electricity derived from renewable energy at the company, including the introduction of solar power facilities at the Min Hang and Lin Gang Plants of Shanghai YKK Zipper Co., Ltd.

The status of efforts in FY2022 toward achieving the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050, including greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, will be disclosed in the YKK Integrated Report, ‘This is YKK 2023’, scheduled to be published in August 2023.

YKK says it will continue to work with local communities and customers to reduce GHG emissions and accelerate efforts to realise a sustainable society.

In China, all manufacturing sites have achieved 100% renewable energy for purchased electricity. In addition, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recognises manufacturing companies that demonstrate excellence in environmentally friendly activity such as energy conservation through its “Green Factory” certification system.

YKK Zipper (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and Shanghai YKK Zipper Co., Ltd. received the highest level of National Green Factory certification in 2020 and 2022, respectively.