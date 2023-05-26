YKK and VNTANA launch what is being described as the “first-ever'” 3D configurator for custom trim sales Credit: YKK and VNDANA.

The YKK Trim Creator uses VNTANA’s patented optimisation algorithms to allow YKK customers to view thousands of customised options instantaneously.

The idea behind the 3D configurator is to make it easier for apparel brands to work with trims. It is also said to bring a new level of standardisation and efficiency for brands incorporating custom zippers and fasteners in their design.

YKK explains these capabilities enhance the efficiency of the zipper design and adoption process and minimise the need for physical zipper samples, decreasing costs and carbon footprint by cutting back on waste and shipping while improving the sales process for buyers.

“So many designers and brands lose valuable time using legacy, analogue tactics such as catalogues and item samples for product selection,” says Ashley Crowder, co-founder and CEO of VNTANA.

“The YKK Trim Creator is an example of how VNTANA’s software can provide the back-end infrastructure needed to improve the digital design process to make it functional and effective for brands.”

VNTANA says its 3D infrastructure software provides the back-end “plumbing” that enables brands to scale 3D quickly and across digital platforms such as e-commerce sites, B2B virtual showrooms, social media and the metaverse.

VNTANA adds this allows for seamless collaboration from design to sales, ensuring the highest quality and accuracy across every phase of the process. VNTANA believes that with this integration, YKK customers will see significant time savings in the design process.

In 2022, YKK surveyed its customers on how it could improve its customer service. The results showed that many wanted the ability to customise a finished zipper (size, material, function, and colour selection) digitally and to identify the correct item descriptions and item codes for their customised zippers.

The YKK Trim Creator was designed to address those customer needs.

Takayuki Kato, vice president of YKK Corporation’s global marketing group, explains: “As we constantly evolve to provide the best service for customers, we are laser-focused on speed, quality, and sustainability. Digitalisation through a tool like the YKK Trim Creator helps us achieve all three. It immediately displays the design in 3D, which improves visualisation, reduces the need for customers to request physical samples, speeds up the design process, and decreases waste and the need for shipping samples around the world.”