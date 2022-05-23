Mastercard and Microsoft Co-Launch Enhanced Identity Solution to Tackle Digital Fraud

Credit: jijomathaidesigners/Shutterstock

Concept: Mastercard has partnered with Microsoft to enhance its Digital Transaction Insights (DTI) solution with next-generation authentication and real-time decisioning intelligence capabilities. The duo aims to leverage the solution to improve the online shopping experience of customers and tackle digital fraud.

Nature of Disruption: Microsoft has integrated its Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection with Mastercard’s DTI to better enable real-time intelligence sharing in an easily consumable and actionable format. Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection’s proprietary risk assessment leverages adaptive AI to assist in real-time fraud detection by identifying risky behaviors across purchase, account, and in-store activities. DTI pairs Mastercard’s network insights with the merchant’s data to confirm consumer identity. It provides financial institutions with additional information required to optimize their authorization decisions and approve more genuine transactions. DTI is enabled by EMV 3-D Secure (3DS) and Mastercard Identity Check, a global authentication solution built on the enhanced industry standard. The integration of both technologies can enable issuers to improve their decision-making processes for authorizations, chargebacks, and refunds. It can also help organizations increase transaction acceptance rates with insights that can help them balance profitability and revenue opportunities against fraud loss and checkout friction.

Outlook: First-party fraud is one of the growing types of digital fraud across the globe where a legitimate purchase is made online but later disputed. Mastercard claims that the integration of Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection with its DTI solution can help decision-making easier for financial institutions and also helps them to prevent digital fraud. It can also help the retailers offer a frictionless shopping experience to the customers and convert window shopping and price comparison visits to confirmed sales.

