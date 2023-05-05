Cotton is a mainstay of the fashion industry, but it is a versatile crop so there are many farming practices and solutions available to minimise its water use, writes US Cotton Trust Protocol president, Dr Gary Adams.
Cotton is a mainstay of the fashion industry, but it is a versatile crop so there are many farming practices and solutions available to minimise its water use, writes US Cotton Trust Protocol president, Dr Gary Adams.
Subscribe to Just Style
Join over 70,000 apparel industry professionals by unlocking full access for just £1 (plus VAT if applicable)