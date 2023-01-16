This year has kicked off with several reports suggesting that, yet again, the bad purchasing practices of fashion brands and retailers are resulting in the mistreatment of garment suppliers and as a consequence garment workers. But, time has run out and it must stop now.
Fashion brands must be accountable today for how garment suppliers are treated tomorrow
